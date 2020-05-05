Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne Ethel “Shoepick” Mary Broussard Spaetgens, 88, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will conduct the graveside services.

Mrs. Ethel “Shoepick” was a waitress at Edmond Stelly’s Town House for over 30 years. She was a member of Ladies Altar Society in Roberts Cove, VFW Auxiliary Post 9822 in Judice, American Legion Auxiliary Post 77 in Rayne.

Survivors include three sons, Donald J. Vincent and spouse Connie, Patrick Thibodeaux and spouse Jean, Wesley J. Thibodeaux and spouse Chris; six step-daughters, Cheryl Short and spouse Douglas, Ella M. Thevis and spouse Jimmy, Stella E. Morgan and spouse Ray, Susie Guillot and spouse Wayne, Anna Benoit and spouse Kevin, Mary Spaetgens and spouse Kendall Sarver; 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by first husband, Joseph Dudley Vincent; second husband, Wesley Joseph Thibodeaux; third husband, Charles Joseph Spaetgens; son, Kermit J. Thibodeaux Sr.,; father, Desire Broussard; mother, Amy Credeur Broussard; step-grandson, Allen Hare.

Pallbearers will be Jim D. Vincent, Jonathan Thibodeaux, Kermit Thibodeaux Jr., Terry J. Thibodeaux, Courtney A. Thibodeaux, and Drake Thibodeaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.