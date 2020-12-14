RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at a 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Eric Cormier Sr., 77, who died Saturday, Dec. 12, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his children, Eric “Peanut” Cormier Jr., his girlfriend Gale Menard and his children, Cheryl L. Cormier, Derrick J. Cormier, Erica L. Cormier, Eric “T-Eric”Cormier; son, Bobby L. Cormier, Sr., the mother of his children Brenda F. Comeaux and their children, Bobby “T-Bob” Cormier, Jr. and wife Alayna, Blaze J. Cormier, Brenli O. Cormier; son, Gilbert “Gabee” P. Cormier and wife Amanda, his children, Harley P. Cormier, Tori LeBrun, Austin LeBrun, Ian Fontenot; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a brother, Stafford “Tee” Cormier and his wife Emma Lou Cormier.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Ann Cormier; parents, Gladue Cormier and Ophelia Cormier; three brothers, Paul J. Cormier, Linick “Black” Cormier and Clifford “Bay” Cormier; and one sister, Joyce Marie Bourque.

Pallbearers will be Eric “Peanut” Cormier Jr., Bobby “T-Bob” Cormier Jr., Gilbert “Gabee” Cormier, T-Eric Comeaux, Bobby Cormier Sr. and Blaze Cormier.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

