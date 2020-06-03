RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Elgin T. Thibodeaux, 67, who died Saturday, May 30, at Acadia-St. Landry Hospital in Church Point.

Brother Sigmund Richard will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick Thibodeaux; three children, Ronica Lynn Thibodeaux, Terry Joseph Thibodeaux and Ethel Thibodeaux; four grandchildren, Angelica Roberts, Chaz Lee Thibodeaux, Myah Renne Thibodeaux and Brie Nichole Thibodeaux; great-grandchild, Terrance Roberts Jr.; brother, L.J. Aucoin; and three sisters, Janice Aucoin, Inez Aucoin and Deborah Young Aucoin.

She was preceded in death by her son, George Allen Hare; parents, Opha J. Aucoin and Dutillie Villejoin Aucoin; three brothers, Jerry Aucoin, Pat Aucion and Jessie Aucoin; and six sisters, Dot Bourg, Louella Prescott, Alice Aucoin, Betty Ann Istre, Enez Verette and Delores Aucoin.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, June 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

