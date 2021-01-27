RAYNE - Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rayne, for Edna “Pudgie” Earle Acord Whatley, 84, who went to be with our Lord on Friday, Jan. 22, at her residence in Rayne, in the company of family and friends.

Inurnment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.

The family requests visitation be observed at First Baptist Church, 1715 E. Jeff Davis Ave., Rayne, on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rev. Glen Whatley, her son, and Pastor Gene Lee will conduct the memorial services.

The Whatley family requires all guests to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at the church. Thank you for understanding during this unprecedented time.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna Whatley McCartney and spouse Larry of Quitman, and Sherry Whatley Steele and spouse Tom of Sachse, Texas; two sons, Robert Wayne Whatley and spouse Amy of Rayne, and Glen Alan Whatley and spouse Tylitha of Dry Prong; 11 eleven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and one sister, Patsy Sue Acord Franques of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Willie Whatley; father, Francis Earl Acord; mother, Elaine Elizabeth Dejean Acord Smith; step-father, Charles Thomas Smith; two sisters, Andea Acord Murff and spouse Alan, and Fran Acord Jewell and spouse Joe; and a bother-in-law, Howard Franques Jr.

She was a beautiful example of real love and acceptance and loved her family, friends and most of all Jesus Christ with all of her heart. She loved sharing her faith with others and served our Savior faithfully. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://faithlife.com/tgpw/give?funds=6402.

