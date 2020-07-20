A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Earl James Richard, 81, who died at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence in Crowley surrounded by his family.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, will celebrate the Mass and the committal service at Suire Cemetery in Forked Island. The visitation may be observed on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Suire Richard of Crowley; his daughter, Becky R. Trahan of Crowley; two sons, Darren Richard (Lisa) and Duane Richard (Marsha), all of Crowley; three sisters, Georgie Beckert (Brad) of Florida, Lou Anna DaRosa (Robert) of Arkansas and Mona Marie Whitworth (Kevin) of Alabama; five brothers, Joseph Richard Jr. (Maria) of Oklahoma, Wayne Richard (Brenda) of Arkansas, T.J. Richard (Glenda) of Eunice, Maxie Richard (Donnie) of Crowley and Richard Richard (Irene) of Crowley; 11 grandchildren, Jenny, Chad, Benjamin, Megan, Brian, Jessica, Chelsea, Gabrielle, Travis, Jenna and Brendan; 26 great-grandchildren, Shayla, Harley, Olivia, William, Ethan, Nathan, Isabella, Jasmine, Elijah, Melody, Kara, Clint, Rylan, Yvonnie, Taylonie, Wade, Bailey, Ava, Mela, Lennon, Kayden, Braison, Landon, Makayla, Alayah, Abel and Jaxston; and four godchildren, Becky Suire, Pam Richard, Glen Beckert and Debbie Dean.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillia Suire Richard; his son, Patrick Richard; two brothers, Donald Richard and Harold “Bud” Richard; and a son-in-law, Wade Trahan.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Richard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.