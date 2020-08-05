RAYNE - Private Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, for family only for Dr. James “Jim” Joseph Rumore Sr., 67, who died Tuesday, July 28, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

The family requests public visitation be observed at Union Hall, 1931 E. Jeff Davis Ave., Rayne, LA 70578, on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family is requiring a mask upon entering the hall.

Dr. Rumore, affectionately referred to as “Doc”, made his home with his wife, Nancy, and two sons in Rayne. His mother was originally from Rayne, and his cousins and uncle resided in Rayne, as well. Living in New York prior to attending LSU, Doc always dreamed of living in Rayne after spending summers there.

He attended and graduated from LSU in 1975 with a B.S. in Pre-Vet/ Dairy Science, the LSU School of Law in 1980 and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine in 1981. He began practicing Veterinary Medicine with Dr. Richard James in Crowley before he opened a small satellite clinic in 1984 in Rayne. In 1986, Acadia Animal Medical Center, LLC was in operation and continues to operate to serve the community and the Acadiana area.

Doc loved entertaining the local school children with his menagerie of exotic animals that he owned. Camels, llamas and antelope were just a few of the “different” pets that lived on his farm. Ozzie and Harriet, a pair of dromedary camels, were his favorite and many children were told to bring vanilla wafers and carrots to feed them.

Doc was often seen with Agnes DeRouen on “Good Morning Acadiana” discussing the care of pets. He recommended that viewers seek regular veterinary checkups and strongly supported the local veterinarians in promoting good pet health care.

Doc enjoyed talking to his clients about food, LSU, politics and more food. Doc knew all the restaurants. He knew what to order and recommended certain dishes to his clients.

He loved riding his motorcycles and traveled to many racetracks across the country to improve his riding skills. He loved to take long motorcycle trips across the country every August. He enjoyed fast cars and participated in many sports car driving classes. He lived on the edge and took it to the limits.

Aside from his wife and two sons, his passion was treating animals. He loved being a veterinarian and enjoyed the friendships he developed with his clients. Always quick with a joke or prank, Jim loved life. He lived a blessed life with no regrets.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Clark Rumore; two sons, James “Jimmy” Joseph Rumore Jr. and spouse Kasey Bruns Rumore, and Dr. Christopher James Rumore and fiancé Hannah Claire Menard; one granddaughter, Blythe Katherine Rumore; one brother, Franklin Vincent Rumore and spouse Florence Elizabeth Rumore; and his pets, four cats, Shelby, Oscar, Lucy and Monkey, two dogs, City and Nitwits.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel Rumore and Ellen Arceneaux Rumore, and in-laws, Blythe Clark and Martha Nell Clark.

