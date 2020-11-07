DUSON - Dominic “Bee” Menard is at peace and with our Heavenly Father. Bee passed away quietly surrounded by family at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph’s Hospice on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was born in Rayne, and a lived in Lafayette his entire adult life.

Bee is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Mae Matte Menard. They shared everything that life could offer together. They were a great team supporting each other in every way.

He is also survived by his son, Damien Menard; his daughters, Darlene Leleaux and her husband Roger, Deanna Harb and her husband Bassam; his grandchildren, Emily Harb, Katie Roddie and husband Erik, Ryan Harb, and Paige Rose and fiancé Austin Trahan; his brother, Wilbur Menard; his sister-in-law, Mary Young (Austin); brother-in-law, Felix Matte (Kayla); godchildren, Janice Choplin, Dustin Matte and Amy Menard; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Bee was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Laura (Boudreaux) Menard; father/mother-in-law, Leo and Bernice (Miller) Matte Sr.; sisters-in-law, Linda Faye Menard, Dorothy Matte Lopez Hebert (Alan) and Betty Ann Keller (Donald Sr.); brothers-in-law, Leo Matte Jr (Cecelia), Clarence Matte (Geraldine) and Jester Matte (Kathy).

Memorial visitation/Mass will be held at St. Basil Catholic Church, 1803 Duhon Rd. Duson, LA 70529, on Monday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m. until time of the memorial mass at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after in the church cemetery.

Bee worked for Gerald’s Amusement Machine’s for 18 years before becoming co-owner of Century Amusement Machines. He was co-owner of B & W Tree Service and owned Bee’s Tree Service until his retirement in 2014.

Bee worked hard and loved fiercely. He was determined. He gave without hesitation. Bee loved his family with all of his heart. No gift was as precious to him as the gift of time with his family. He loved sitting and listening to old songs on the patio and visiting with family/friends. He was always ready to help. He loved collecting things – anything. He loved being outside, gardening, and looking at old pictures and home videos. He was the “King of Crawfish Boils.” He loved. He and Doris loved cooking together and always had enough to send home with you. It was a precious gift to get canned figs, smothered okra, pickled mirliton or date loaf, just to name a few.

Bee made many friends over the years. His businesses gave him the opportunity to meet people of all walks of life. He loved talking to them and finding out the little details. He loved telling stories about the people he met and the places he went. He always knew someone who knew someone! He told his stories until his last days. His friends were special to him.

Bee’s favorite thing was saying, “I TELL YOU WHAT!” But that didn’t mean he was going to tell you something just then – it was just a break!

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lafayette General Hospital and Louisiana Extended Care who cared for Bee after his stroke.

They would also like to thank the staff and nurses at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph’s Hospice. The compassion, love, and care given to Bee and our family was a blessing to all.

The family extends a very special thank you to Dr. Gary Guidry. There are no words to express their gratitude. Bee loved and respected him always.

