A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dennis L. Leonards, 84, who died Monday, July 13, 2020, at 8:15 a.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Brent Smith, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will officiate the services.

Due to the current COVID environment, there will be a private visitation for immediate family only. However, the family does request that extended family and friends join them on Monday evening at 6 p.m. in praying the rosary from your homes.

Burial will be in St. Leo Cemetery in Roberts Cove following the Mass of Christian Burial.

His priorities in life were simple: God, his family, and farming. He was a man of few words, but his life reflected all his beliefs.

He was honored in the farming community on both local and national levels. In 1992 he was awarded Farmer of the Year for the very first edition of Rice Farming Magazine. In 1995, he was the International Rice Festival Farmer of the Year, and in 1999 he was named Farmer of the Year for the National Conservation Tillage Cotton and Rice Conference.

He was a pioneer in conservation tillage of rice which is now a widely used and accepted practice. He was given multiple awards for many accomplishments, but he would always say that his biggest accomplishment was teaching his sons and grandson how to be good farmers and stewards of the land.

He was a founding member of the St. Michael Men’s Choir and continued singing with them for more than 47 years, serving God with his beautiful bass voice. Even after his health declined, he would continue to climb up into the choir loft to sing. It was the devotion that was closest to his heart.

He was very involved in his community, and one of his favorite projects was the Acadia Parish 4-H program. He spent decades assisting with both parish and district livestock shows. He was well known and loved by several generations of students and was also named Honoree of the 2017 Achievement Day where, after being involved with 4-H for 71 years, he was given the title of “4-H Legend.”

He was very proud of his heritage, evidenced by being an original organizer of the Roberts Cove Germanfest. This celebration was the perfect combination of his passions: Faith, Family, Farming and Singing. He and his sons and grandson were an integral part of planning and producing the Rice Threshing Demonstration every year. He also lent his singing talents to the Germanfest Folk Singers. It was important to him that these traditions be passed down, and he enthusiastically shared this joy with his children and grandchildren.

He served proudly both in the U.S. Army and in the Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1959 and 1963, respectively.

His motto was this: “If you put your heart in your faith and your faith in your God, you can accomplish anything.” For him, this was not just a saying — It was the way he lived his life.

Mr. Leonards is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Robichaux Leonards of Crowley; three daughters, Denise Leonards and Angela Leonards both of Crowley, and Nancy Loewer and husband Paul “Jackie” Loewer of Branch; four sons, John “Bubba” Leonards and wife Susan of Crowley, Donald Leonards and wife Karen of Iota, James Leonards and wife Suzette of Crowley and Robert Leonards of Apex, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Huesers and Mary Ann “Rusty” Leonards; two brothers, Henry and Wilfred Leonards; 43 nieces and nephews; and over 100 great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Leonards; his parents, Lawrence and Annie Zaunbrecher Leonards; four sisters, Josephine Cramer, Rita Leonards, Johanna Leonards and Lidwina Leonards; five brothers, William Leonards, Norbert Leonards, Vincent Leonards, Raymond Leonards and Benno Leonards.

Pallbearers will be John “Bubba” Leonards, Donald Leonards, James Leonards, Robert Leonards, Ben Leonards and Marcy Lyons.

Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Leonards, Zachry Istre, Seth Leonards, Mason Leonards and Jake-Nicholas Leonards.

The family would like to thank Lamm Hospice, especially Courtney, Marissa, Lisa and Patty, and caregivers Cathy Guidry and Bernadine Senegal. They would also like to extend a very heartfelt and sincere thank you to three very special angels: Sandra St. Andre, Pauline St. Andre, and Beth Leonards Simon for their loving compassion and care, especially at the end of his life.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Mary’s Residential Home and Training Center in Alexandria, in memory of Connie Leonards, his daughter, who was a resident there (https://www.stmarysalexandria.org/support-st-marys/ways-of-giving).

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.