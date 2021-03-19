Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at First Church of God in Christ for Demetria Janeé Pete, 32, who died March 13, 2021, at Ochsner Health Center in New Orleans.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Alton E. Gatlin.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

Demetria Janeé Pete was born to Sandra Griffin and Doyle Pete on Oct. 9, 1988, in Lafayette. She was baptized at an early age.

She was a member of First Church of God in Christ here in Crowley. She was a 2007 graduate of Crowley High School. Demetria attended LSUE, then transferred to SLCC where she graduated in 2015 in the field of nursing and acquired a degree in Phlebotomy.

Demetria worked in wound care while employed at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and at other healthcare facilities.

Demetria leaves to cherish her loving memories: her mother, Sandra Griffin of Crowley; her beloved family, her fiancé, Jonathan O’Brian Hamilton of Youngsville; her sons, Jonathan O’Brian Hamilton Jr., and Jayden Tyrek Hamilton both of Youngsville; and her step-daughter, Ja’lacey Dugar of Lafayette; three sisters, Lamanda Griffin of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Shawnette O’Neil (Donovan) of Rayne, and Meocha O’Neil of Indianapolis, Indiana; two brothers, John Wesley Pete (Thea) of Sydney, Australia, and Quincy Washington (Tyrisha) of Crowley.

She loved by her church family, Pastor Alton Gatlin and Missionary Vanessa Winbush Gatlin, and her brothers and sisters of the church.

Demetria was loved by many, she had good friends, touched the lives of many people, always had a smile, a loving word for others, she was always encouraging others, doing whatever she could to touch someone else’s life, and putting others before herself.

She will be sadly missed by those who knew her most and especially by her Mom whom she loved dearly. Demetria will also be missed by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Demetria was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Pete; four aunts, Lena Pete Beverly, Cecile Pete, Lillian Yokum, and Theresa Thorns; and an uncle, Leonard Pete.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 20, at the First Church of God in Christ from 9 a.m. until time of service.

