Delores Diane Cormier

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Delores Diane Taylor Cormier, 64, who died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.

Pastor Reggie Hilts, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Gerites Cormier Jr.; two daughters, Melissa Barrett and Meredith Taylor; five sons, Wayne Rushing Jr., Simon Stelly and spouse Hope Stelly, John Stelly and spouse Nicole Stelly, Gerald Stelly, and Oreste Stelly and spouse Meagen Stelly; 20 grandchildren;11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Taylor, Lucille Morgan and Peggy Pigott; and a brother, Sherwood Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Taylor; mother, Ruby Cook Taylor; four brothers, Bookie Taylor, Clyde "Bean" Taylor, Sidney Taylor and Billy Taylor; and one sister, Linda McMorris.

Pallbearers will be Gerites Cormier Jr., Simon Stelly, John Stelly, Oreste Stelly, Austin Duplantis and Gertis Cormier V.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Friday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

