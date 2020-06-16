Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Deanna Cormier LeJeune, 74, who died at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Encore Nursing Center of Crowley.

Rev. Gerard Morgan, associate pastor of Northside Assembly of God, will officiate the funeral services.

Burial will be held at Abshire Cemetery.

Visitation may be observed on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

She is survived by four daughters, Maggie Leger of Crowley, Renee’ LeJeune of Tennessee, and Juanita Sonnier and Teola LeJeune, both of Crowley; four sons, Steven LeJeune Jr. of Crowley, Louis LeJeune of Ohio, Brian LeJeune of Tennessee and Bobby LeJeune of Crowley; 15 grandchildren and many, many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Donathilde Abshire Cormier; two husbands, Steven LeJeune Sr. and Glenn Midkiff; one sister, Nolian Istre; and two brothers, Nelson and Leroy Cormier.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.