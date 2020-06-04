A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 4 p.m. at Special Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Baldwin for Deacon Rodney Austin Poullard.

Superintendent Donald Lanceslin will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, from 3 to 4 p.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home.

Mr. Rodney Austin Poullard was born to the union of the late Noah James and Dorothy M. Conley Poullard on Oct. 10, 1947, in Crowley. God whispered to his servant, Rodney, on June 1, 2020, and said come unto me and rest.

Rodney was baptized at an early age and united with the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a faithful and devoted choir member.

He later moved to Baldwin and was a member of the Hines Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ and was ordained as a deacon.

Rodney attended H.C. Ross High School in Crowley and attended Job Corps and graduated from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He moved back home and worked at Southern Pacific Railroad.

Mourning his death yet cherishing fond sweet memories of him are his loving wife, Marion Poullard of Baldwin; two sons, Torres S. Poullard (Tamika) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Derrick T. Poullard (Katrina) of Lake Charles; two stepsons, Clarence McBride and Sirrice Johnson of Baldwin; one daughter, Shonnetta P. Green (Donald Jr.) of Crowley; two stepdaughters, Angela Wilson and Denise McBride of Baldwin; two brothers, Jeffery Poullard Sr. of Crowley and Wade Poullard of Houston, Texas two sisters, James Etta David (Byron) and Nora Hebert of Crowley; a special friend, Benny Patterson; 28 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Noah James Poullard; his twin brother, Roderick A. Poullard; his son, Roderick A. Poullard; three grandchildren, Chynna Sonnier, Jalani Monette and Ebony McBride; and a great-granddaughter, Myracle Babineaux.

MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin.