RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, November 17, 2020 at a 3:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Darrell A. Constantine, 72, who died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette in Lafayette.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Services.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo Constantine, three daughters, Lynnette M. Comeaux, Nichole Hebert, Toni Cantey, six grandchildren, Cody Terro, Brendan Comeaux, Nicolas Cantey, Macie Royer, Van Royer, Owen Oestriecher, one great grandson, Nathan Terro, three sisters, Lois Domingue, Betty Ann Norris, Mary Ann Guidry.

Darrell served in the United States Army in 1968.

He was preceded in death by his father, Augustine Constantine, mother, Polita Constantine, three siblings, Clifton Constantine, Louis Constantine, Martha Sonnier, and one granddaughter, Rose Margaret Oestriecher.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

