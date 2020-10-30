Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Israelite Baptist Church for Clarence Thomas Jr., 70, who died Oct. 24, 2020, at Carpenter’s House in Lafayette.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Ivan J. Lewis.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Clarence Thomas Jr. was born on Aug. 2, 1960, to Clarence Thomas Sr. and Gloria Lee Trahan Thomas in Lafayette. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Vincent Wilkins and Clara Wilkins.

At the age of 70, he heard the voice of God say, “On this day, October 24, 2020, your suffering is over and you may now enter a peaceful sleep.”

Clarence received Christ and was baptized at a very young age. He was a faithful member of Israelite Baptist Church until his illness. He was a member of the Deacon Board and a member of the Male Chorus for many years.

He was a 1969 graduate of H.C. Ross High School.

Clarence worked in the oilfield for many years with Western. He later worked for Angelle Concrete, Inc., Walmart, and to keep busy he worked with the City of Crowley Pest Control.

Clarence married the love of his life, Maria Amy Grace Thomas, and to this union three beautiful children were born — Derriean Denise, Tiffany Tarene and Christopher Collins.

He was a member and officer of Masonic Lodge #48 in Crowley for many years and was crowned Mardi Gras King.

Clarence enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins and friends. He could frequently be seen at a local donut shop in the mornings bonding with friends.

Although Clarence was very stern and adamant about his opinions, he would do whatever necessary to help those in need.

Clarence leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Derriean Denise Thomas, Tiffany Tarene Shine and Christopher Collins Thomas Sr. and wife Karen Marie Thomas; six grandchildren, Joshua Dale Thomas, Jaiden Jace Rudd, Taliah Renee Hollier, Ashley Noel Hollier, Christopher Collins Thomas Jr. and Ashton Michael Thomas; one great-grandson, Harlem Damien Williams; six brothers, Henry Joseph Thomas and wife Connie Pundy, Donald Ray Thomas, James Patrick Thomas and wife Julie Thomas, Raymond Paul Thomas, David Lee Thomas and Kermit Keith Pickens; eight sisters, Mary Glenn and husband Billy Beverly, Brunella and husband John Savoy, Rosa Marie Clement, Camelia Bias, Gloria and husband Mukhtar Umar, Diana Martin, Linda and husband Gene Wilson and Venita and husband Lee Randy Doucet; and two aunts, Ivory Lee Solomon and Rita Brooks.

He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Maria Amy Grace Thomas; his parents, Clarence Thomas Sr. and Gloria Lee Trahan Thomas; and his guardians, Vincent Wilkins and Clara Wilkins.

Clarence will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.