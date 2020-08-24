A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Michael Chapel in Egan for Christy Lynn Thibodeaux Wriborg, 41, who passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Natchitoches Memorial Hospital.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Michael Chapel, officiated for the services.

The family had requested visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Interment was in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Wriborg of Toledo Bend; her parents, Albert and Clarine Fontenot Thibodeaux; her brother, Brett Thibodeaux of Duson; her niece, Kerri Lantier of Kinder; and her nephew, Andrew Thibodeaux of Duson.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley.