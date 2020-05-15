A memorial service will be held at a later date for Christopher C. “Buck” Green, 86, who passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. at Camelot Place in Rayne.

Burial will take place in Acadia Resthaven Cemetery in Crowley.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Jo Green of Crowley; three sons, John C. Green of Crowley, Mike and wife Marilyn Green of Crowley, and Thomas and wife Katie Green of Crowley; one daughter, Jennifer and husband Todd McMasters of Huntersville, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward and Addie Lou C. Green; three brothers, Gordon, Frank and Bill Green; and one sister, Louise Carr.

