A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Charles R. Ward, 80, who died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 9:22 p.m., surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to service time at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Mr. Ward was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #1318. He retired from B J Services after 30 years of service. He later retired as a deputy with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department.

“Charlie” was an avid hunter and loved buying chocolate ice cream for the grandkids and great grandkids.

“Charlie” is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mona Klein Ward of Crowley; two sons, Lennie Ward and wife Dawn of Evangeline, and Mike Ward and wife Tracy of Jennings; 10 grandchildren, David Ward, Maegan (Devin) Lester, Ashley Guidry, Jarrad Ward, Blanche (Tristan) Dietz, Madisyn Ward, Lauryn Ward, Alisyn Ward, Luke Ward and Aeryn Ward; seven great-grandchildren, Bentley Guidry, Hadley Lester, Abigail Dietz, Eden Guidry, Clay Jacob Dietz, Lydia Guidry and Mason Lester; his brother, Robert Ward and wife Janis of Waco, Texas; nieces, Rebecca Ward, Susie Miller, Carla (Jeff) Thevis, Hannah Thevis and Emily Thevis; and nephews, Karl (Sarah) Thevis and Matthew (Cindy) Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David L. and Maurine Ward; brother, David Ward and wife Pauline; in-laws, Paul and Eva Klein, Gerald and Loraine Schultz; and nephew, Jeff Schultz.

Pallbearers will be Lennie Ward, Mike Ward, David Ward, Jarrad Ward, Devin Lester, and Tristan Dietz.

Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Ward, Bentley Guidry, Herman St. Andre, Clay Jacob Dietz, Mason Lester and Karl Thevis.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Aertker and Lamm Hospice for their compassionate care of “Charlie”.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 29031 Crowley Eunice Hwy, Eunice, LA 70535.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.