RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Carol James "J.C." Cormier, 69, who died Monday, Feb. 8, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Aline Cormier of Rayne; daughter, Christine Credeur and spouse Mark Credeur of Church Point; his wife Mary's two children, Mary Ellen Travis and spouse Johnny Travis of Texas, and Colleen Pearson and spouse Donnie Pearson of Texas; eight grandchildren, Raven Credeur, Kylie Alonzo, Julianna Credeur, Mason Credeur, Trey Pearson, Hayden Credeur, Cameron Courville and Piper Pearson; two great-grandchildren, Paislee Credeur and Henri Domingue; and three sisters, Betty Cormier Bergeron of Church Point, Sherri Cormier Conner and spouse Tom Conner of Iota, and Mary Cormier Dupre of South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Milagrosa "Gigi" Cormier; father, Ivy Cormier Sr.; mother, Eva Smith Cormier; one sister, Earline Cormier Fontenot and spouse Jerry Fontenot; five brothers, Mervin Cormier, Joe Cormier, LeRoy Cormier, Ivy "Junior" Cormier Jr. and Darby Cormier; and brother-in-law, Doward Bergeron.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Feb. 12, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

