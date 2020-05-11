Private graveside services will be held for Camila Ann Satchell, 67, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, at 7:46 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Deacon Joshua LeBlanc will officiate for the graveside services.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Camila is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Satchell of Crowley; one daughter, Jacqueline Satchell of Crowley; two sons, Christopher Leleux of Crowley and Michael Satchell of Crowley; three sisters, Juanita Broussard of Egan, Marilyn Venable of Zachary, Sharon Bertrand of Rayne; one brother, Joseph Ernest Andrepont II of Zachary; eight grandchildren, Taylor Satchell, Logan Trahan, Logan Leleux, Mallarie Leleux, Khloe Fontenot, Alexander Satchell, Jayse Satchell and Levi Leleux.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Aucoin; her father, Ernest Joseph Andrepont.

