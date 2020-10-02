MIRE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire for Bryar Hunter Babineaux, 27, who died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Smyrna, Tenn.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

The Very Msgr. Russell Harrington, Pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his parents, Samuel "Sam" Babineaux and Vanessa Cannon Babineaux of Mire, one sister, Morgan Babineaux of Mire, one niece/godchild, Addison Meche of Mire, paternal grandmother, Flora Blanchard Babineaux of Mire, maternal grandmother, Audrey Cannon of Kingstree, SC, three uncles, Brian Babineaux and spouse Sandi Babineaux of Mire, godfather and godmother Mitch Babineaux and spouse Simonne Babineaux of Mire, Rusty Cannon of Andrews, SC, godchild, Anna Belle Babineaux, paternal grandmother, Sybil Blanchard of Mire, and numerous cousins he loved..

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Patrick Babineaux, maternal grandfather, George Cannon.

Pallbearers will be Van Champange, Connor LeBeouf, Tina Coolman, Mitch Babineaux, Brian Babineaux, and Drake Menard. Honorary pallbearer will be Heather Mire.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, October 6, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Wednesday, October 7, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am.

In Lieu of flowers donation can be made in Bryar Hunter Babineaux's name to Wounded Warrior Project.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.