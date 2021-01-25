Bryan Allen Faulk

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Bryan Alan Faulk, 59, who passed away Jan. 17, 2021.

He is survived by one daughter, Chelsea Faulk of Eunice; one son, Colten Faulk of Roanoke, Virgina; his mother, Sylvia Daigle Faulk of Crowley; one sister, Debbie Faulk of Crowley; and one brother Dwayne Faulk and wife Shirleen of Crowley; four grandchildren, Emma Faulk of Crowley, Ian Faulk of Lafayette, Andre O’Brien Jr. of Eunice, and Hayden Faulk of Roanoke, Virgina.

Bryan is preceded in death by his father, Darrell C. Faulk; maternal grandparents, Edward and Inez Daigle; his paternal grandparents, Ivy and Alice Faulk; and one nephew, Kody John Faulk.

