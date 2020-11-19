It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brennon Matthew Gatte, 16, announces that he met his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 6:32 p.m. at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans surrounded by his loving family.

At 36 weeks in womb Brennon was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus. For 16 years he had a fulfilling and blessed life despite his condition.

Brennon was a junior at Iota High School. For three years he played football and ran track. He was also involved in powerlifting for two years.

Brennon maintained an A average and was in the Honors Program. He wanted to pursue a career as a doctor of neurology helping others with Hydrocephalus. God had other plans for Brennon and instead of being able to save lives as a doctor he was able to save lives as an organ donor.

Brennon was able to save four lives on Nov. 16th with the gift of his heart, liver and kidneys. Two people got the gift of sight from his act of donation. Over 70 people can be helped and healed with his other gifts of donation.

Rev. Gary Dardar, pastor of River of Life Church - Iota will officiate for the services to be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley.

Burial will be in St. Jules Cemetery in Tee Mamou. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Brennon is survived by his mother, Megan Miller Gatte; his sister, Madeline Michelle Gatte; and his brother, William Isaac Gatte all of Egan; his father, BJ (Brennon James) Gatte of Basile; his maternal grandparents, Jimmie and Jolain Cart Miller of Iota; aunt, Aimee Miller (Trey) Cunningham, along with their children, Adell, John Burley, and Laurel; uncle, Remi Miller, along with his daughters Milynn and Eliana; and uncle, Matthew Miller.

He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Rudy and Shelly LaFleur Gatte of Iota; his paternal great-grandmother, Betty Guillory LaFleur of Jennings; uncle, Damon (Joan) Gatte and their children and grandchildren, Lauren (Justin) DeRouen, daughters Ellie, Vivian & Marie; uncle, Dillon (Claire) Gatte and their daughter Grace; uncle, Alex Gatte and his sons, Ryder and Colston; uncle, Shane (Melissa) Andrepont and daughter, Brooke; uncle, Josh (Jessica) Gatte, along with their children, Bryce, Ethan, and Annsley; aunt, Kacie (Brandon) Dozar and their daughters, Ella Kate and Amelie; uncle, Matthew (Adrienne) Gatte along with their children, Jules, Everleigh, and Solomon.

Brennon was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Burley “Shine” and Rebecca “Becky” Clement Cart and Jim and Norma “LouLou” Oliver Miller; paternal great-grandparents, Floyd LaFleur and Durel and Ruby Gatte.

Pallbearers will be Remi Miller, Matthew Miller, Reese Miller, Carson Miller, Josh Gatte, Matthew Gatte, Ethan Gatte and Bryce Gatte.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

In lieu of flowers we are humbly requesting monetary expressions of sympathy to be made in honor and memory of Brennon to his family in this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.