It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bettye Jo Durrett Broussard announces her passing at the age of 80 on Jan. 25, 2021, at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. for family and noon on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Jeane’s Funeral Service, 100 E. Union Street, Leesville, under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service.

Burial will follow at Plainview Baptist Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Bettye was born on Jan. 2, 1941, in the community of Middle Creek, Louisiana. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Iota. She loved her church and church family dearly.

Bettye enjoyed gardening, raking leaves, cooking, swinging on the porch, feeding her birds, reading her Bible, and listening to Gospel music.

Above all, she was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who loved spending time with her family.

Bettye’s memory will live on in all who loved her, especially her beloved husband of 41 years, Leroy Broussard of Iota; her three loving daughters, Pamela Brown and husband Bennett of Iota, Susan Crochet of Houma, and Stephanie Istre and husband Mike of Mermentau; her brothers, Russell Durrett of Plainview, and Dwight Durrett and wife Teresa of Plainview; her sister, Linda Ulmer and husband Mel of Magee, Mississippi; and her sister-in-law, Eula Durrett of Plainview.

She is also survived by six adoring grandchildren, Erica Brown Dupre, Heather Williamson, Alicia Williamson-Herrera, Dylan Brown, Corey Beard, and Jessica Williamson; 10 great-grandchildren, John-Paul Dupre, Tatiana and Cade Williamson, Raven Shahade, Cheyanne Herrera, Caroline, Claudia, and Colleen Beard, and Lexus Williamson; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William David Durrett Jr. and Ruby Mae Wilson Durrett; sister, Juanita Faircloth; brothers, William “David” Durrett Jr., and James William “J.W.” Durrett; son-in-law, Kirk Crochet; and a great-grandchild, Layla Williamson.

Pallbearers will be her son-in-law, Bennett Brown; grandsons, Dylan Brown and Corey Beard; and nephews, Neil Durrett, Joshua Durrett, and Andrew Ulmer.

Honorary pallbearer will be James Ulmer.

The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the church families of Plainview Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, as well as Dr. Rainey and staff, Oaklane Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, Acadian Medical Center, and Hope Hospice for their dedication to our loved one.