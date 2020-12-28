A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Bertha Mary Thibodeaux Babineaux, 91, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at Acadia Extended Care Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at noon Monday.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata.

She is survived by three daughters, Jackie Babineaux of Jennings, Patty Babineaux of Duson, and Tracie B. Matlock and husband Wayne of Crowley; three granddaughters, Kate P. Comeaux and husband Neal, Erin P. Lindsay and husband Kris, and M’Lena P. Benoit and husband Kevin; six great-grandchildren, Logan Aguillard, Hayden Johnson, Emma Johnson, A’Lena Benoit, Tucker Lindsay and Addison Lindsay; one niece, Katrinka Mire Trahan and husband Kevin; and one nephew Corwin Mire and wife Pebbles.

Mrs. Babineaux is preceded in death by her husband, Elbie “Bob” Babineaux; her father, Moise Thibodeaux; her mother, Lena Doucet Thibodeaux Miller; one daughter, Sandra Babineaux; and her sister, Ora T. Mire and husband Milton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker and the staffs of Acadia General Hospital and the Acadia Extended Care Hospital for the care given to Mrs. Babineaux.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.