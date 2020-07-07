A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Mrs. Bernadette “Billie” Pousson Francois, 100, who died Monday, June 29, 2020, at 6:36 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated the services.

Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mrs. “Billie” is survived by one daughter, Jana Francois of New Braunfels, Texas; one son, Ernie Francois Jr. and wife Darlene of Lago Vista, Texas; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ernest Francois Sr.; her parents, Jacques and Johanna Frey Pousson; four brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker and his staff, Lamm Family Care, especially Mom’s favorite nurse, Ashlee, our caregivers and the many devoted friends and family who have given us such love and support.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.