Berna Dean Daigle Seilhan

Church Point - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Crowley, for Mrs. Burna Dean Daigle Seilhan, 80, who passed away at 7:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, surrounded by her family at her home in Rayne.

Fr. Brent L. Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and burial to take place in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Crowley.

Burna Dean, a resident of Rayne, was the daughter of the late Adam Daigle and the former Mae Doucet. She was employed at Wal-Mart in the garden center and toy department from 1981 to 1999. “Mom” loved sewing for her grandchildren and hemmed or repaired any garment for anyone who would bring it to her house.

“Gran’”, as all referred to her, often showed up to her children’s homes with her sewing machine and her pin cushion to make draperies for their homes or fix school uniforms in need of repair.

She never missed her kid’s basketball games, football games and track “meets” over a 25-year period. Then, she went back to the stadiums to repeat the process for all of her grandchildren’s games for another 13 years, attending her last high school football game on November 7 watching from the end zone in her car.

She loved trips to the casino and the gatherings when all of the kids were at home.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lee Allen Seilhan of Rayne; her daughter, Carla S. Domingue and husband Jason of San Antonio, Texas; her four boys, Tim Seilhan and wife Cyndy of Prairieville, Keith Seilhan and wife Laurie of Lafayette, Kevin Seilhan and wife Erin of San Antonio, Texas, and Kerry Seilhan and his wife Allison of Duson; nine grandchildren, Hunter Domingue, Shannon Giordano, Lauren Bushnell, Grant Seilhan, Kenedy Seilhan, Wyatt Seilhan, Cameron Seilhan, Peyton Seilhan and Parker Seilhan; four great-grandchildren, Lexi Bushnell, Quinn and Sloane Giordano and Colt Bushnell; and three sisters, Barbara Broussard, Linda Rasberry and Faye Kershaw all of Jennings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elta Trahan; and her brother, U.J. Daigle.

The family requests visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home in Church Point on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to her favorite organization, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Notre Dame High School Athletic Association, 910 N. Eastern Ave, Crowley, LA 70526.

Pallbearers will be Tim, Keith, Kevin and Kerry Seilhan and Carla and Jason Domingue.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Vicky Castille, Margaret Bergeron and Kathy Richard. They were truly a blessing to the family during her illness.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Seilhan family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com. Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.