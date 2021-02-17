RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Audrey Ann Menard Oathoudt, 84, who died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three sons, Glenn Carriere and spouse Mary Ann Carriere, Todd Carriere and spouse Becky Carriere, Jimmy Oathoudt; two daughters, Tammy Vance Scott and spouse Gary Scott, Karen Witaker and spouse Percy Witaker; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Albert Oathoudt Jr.; son in law, Buddy Vance; father, Edmond Menard Sr.; and mother, Emily Jagneaux.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday, February 22, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

