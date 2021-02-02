A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Alvin Joseph Primeaux, 87, who died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Neil Pettit, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the service.

The family requested visitation Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Monday by Fr. Clint Trahan.

Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Mr. Primeaux was a longtime resident of the Lyons Point community and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served his country during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Primeaux is survived by his wife of 19 years, Frances Hiser Primeaux of Lyons Point; four daughters, Janet P. Sons of Bayou Vista, Vivian Primeaux of Iowa, Fayetta Primeaux and husband Garry of Lyons Point, and Angela Kelehan and husband Troy of Jeanerette; three sons, Roger Primeaux and wife Debbie of Lyons Point, Wendall Primeaux and wife Claudette of Lyons Point, and Kevin Primeaux and wife Kim of Crowley; one sister, Mary Virgene of Lafayette; sister-in-law, Mary Primeaux; one step-daughter, Rebecca Johnson of Houston, Texas; 28 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; two step-grandsons; and two step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Comeaux Primeaux; his parents, John and Azina Theriot Primeaux; four brothers, Harry and wife Bernice, Huey, Wilson and wife Rita and Raleigh Primeaux and wife Evelyn; bother-in-law, Demus Comeaux.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Saini, Dr. Leleux and the entire staff of Lamm Family Care Hospice for their compassionate care of Mr. Primeaux.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Lamm Family Care Hospice, 1708 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.

