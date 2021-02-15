Allen Ray Welch, 77, passed on to be with our Lord on Feb. 11, 2021, after a short battle with COVID-19.

Funeral services were held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Crowley.

Visitation was observed on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

The burial followed in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Rev. Gerard Morgan, associate pastor of Northside Assembly of God, conducted the funeral services.

Allen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Marcantel Welch; daughter, Tara Welch Hearn and husband Eric; grandchildren Meghan Schendel Quibodeaux and husband Bryan, Nicholas Hearn and wife Summer Hildebrandt; great-grandchildren Avery and Lena Quibodeaux and Makenzy and Skye Hearn.

He is also survived by brothers Calvin, Alvin Dale, Jamie; and sister: Clara Lee Duhon and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents: L.C. “Bob” and Enolia Smith Welch; brothers Lawrence “Jr.”, Melvin, Harry Lee, and Linda Ann Welch.

Allen proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965 in Germany as a Sgt. E-5 Driver/Mechanic and Sharpshooter. That knowledge carried over to his civilian career as a diesel mechanic who built hot-rods and antique cars.

Since his retirement from Conoco/Sentinel, Allen dedicated his life to the many veterans he met. He was especially proud to have played a part in getting K.I.A./M.I.A. veterans returned home.

He enjoyed working on the new American Legion Post 15 home restoration. Allen spent the last few years of his life spoiling his great-grandchildren Avery, Lena, Makenzy and Skye every chance he got.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to American Legion Post 15 or Northside Christian School are greatly appreciated.

