A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Al Ritter “The Handyman” 74, who passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Port Barre, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by three daughters, Sonya R. Simon and husband Bert of Branch, Alesha R. Chaisson and husband Troy of Crowley, and Amanda Ritter of Crowley; two brothers, Kenneth Ritter and wife Henrietta of Lumberton, Texas, and Lionel Ritter and wife Anne of Iota; five grandchildren, Travis Simon and wife Ashlyn, Joshua Simon and wife Courtney, Lucas Simon, Brooke Romero and husband Dylan, and Tori Dartez and husband Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Levi Dartez, Briggs Dartez, and Hutson Romero; and his companion, Martha Duhon.

Al is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Gotreaux Ritter; his parents, Hubert and Rose Maniscalco Ritter; and two brothers, Ray Johnson and Fred Ritter.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.