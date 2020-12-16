Town council approves renewal of alcohol licenses

The Church Point Town Council unanimously approved the renewal of alcohol licenses for all current license holders during its regular meeting on Dec. 7.

Mayor Pro Tem Errol “Slu” Comeaux asked, “Chief (Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux), you have any complaints, everybody’s (all current alcohol license owners) good for you?”

“Everybody’s good,” Thibodeaux replied.

The list of alcohol licenses holders in Church Point included all stores, restaurants and bars that serve alcohol.

Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche and Ward 4 Councilman Chris LeBas were absent from the meeting.

In his report, Chief Thibodeaux asked that the public be reminded of the town’s fireworks ordinance. Fireworks are allowed within the city limits of Church Point on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and July 4. Should a “burn ban” or “fire ban” be issued for these dates, no fireworks of any kind will be allowed to be discharged, set off or shot off.

Town Clerk Rowdy Latiolais gave the town’s Water Department update. In the month of November, there were: 21 turn-ons; 12 disconnects for non-pay; five water leaks; four lime sludge batches; 20 locates, 1,776 meter reads; 165 rechecks; 14 customer call-ins, two meter change outs, one meter pulled for tampering; four new meters installed; and one abandoned meter plugged.

Town Engineer Pam Granger with McBade Engineering said the St. Jude-Delahoussaye street waterline repair plans were submitted to the Louisiana Department Health and Hospitals for approval, and she is continuing to work on planning the town’s capital outlay projects.

Le Vieux Presbytère Museum Curator Harold Fonte thanked the town and taxpayers for funding the renovations at the museum during his report.

“I must tell you, the upstairs looks fantastic,” Fonte said. “So few people have been upstairs before the renovations, they may not notice how extensive these renovations have been. We look forward to our grand reopening early next year.”

The museum is also hosting its annual patron drive, and membership forms may be picked up at Town Hall.

Fonte said the local WoodmenLife chapter has stepped up to help with fundraising for the museum.

“Through the efforts of Connie Figueron, we’ve designed a fundraiser called Woodmen of the World Impact, which is sort of like a Go Fund Me page, they have sponsored,” Fonte said. “Early next year, the link will be up and running, and we will be raising funds as the mayor suggested for the jogging-walking path which will eventually circle the museum as well as all of the new central park. I hope this drive is successful in raising some of the much needed funds for that project.”

Amy Thibodeaux, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, also spoke during the meeting.

“I want to congratulate you guys," she said. "All during the pandemic and two hurricanes, Church Point continues to see a great deal of success in the business sector. We worked with Ben Richard on his Cajun Traditions project, we continue to work with Richard's Cajun Foods on their projects and expansion as well as a number of small businesses here in Church Point. Although 2020 has been challenging, it’s been exciting to see all the growth you have had in Church Point.”

Other agenda items unanimously approved during the meeting were:

• Approval of previous minutes.

• Approval of October 2020 financial reports.