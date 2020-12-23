Rayne Tribune’s football contest winner

RAYNE - For the second year in a row, Jimmy Prevost of C.J. Prevost Insurance Company was named winner of the Rayne Acadian-Tribune’s 2020 annual contest.

In a two-way tie with Jarrod Gardiner of Gossen Funeral Home, Prevost pulled ahead in the final two weeks of football picks for the win,.

Prevost completed his picks with a 78-21 tally or 78% pick rate, while Gardiner finished at 76-23 posting a 76% rate.

In a close third place finish in a contest that could have finished in a number of ways was Dr. Chris Rumore of Acadia Animal Medical Clinic. He complete his picks with a 75-24 total or 75% pick rate.

Wayne Gautreaux of Sunbelt Motors completed his picks in fourth place with a 72-27 score and 72% pick rate.

Fifth place was held by Tyrone Charlot of O’Yah’s Restaurant. He finished his picks with a 70-29 score or 70% pick rate.

Josh LaGrange of Shelter-Corley Motors nabbed sixth place with a 67-32 score and 67% pick rate.

A two-way tie was named for seventh place including Mike Doucet of Don Shelter Chevrolet and Billy Dischler of Granddaddy’s Crawfish. They tallied a 66-33 score or 66% pick rate.

Finishing in ninth place was Guy Simon of People’s Credit Union with a 64-35 score or 64% pick rate.

Congratulations to the top prognosticators and thanks to everyone’s cooperation on another successful football season. Special thanks to the weekly picks submitted by our subscribers -- you are appreciated.