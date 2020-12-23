2020 FOOTBALL WINNER - Winner for the 2020 Annual Rayne Acadian-Tribune Football Prognosticators Contest, a race that was up for grabs until the very last game of the football season, is Jimmy Prevost of C.J. Prevost Insurance Company. Josie Henry, Tribune’s Advertising Director, presents the winner with his prize. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)
Rayne Tribune’s football contest winner
RAYNE - For the second year in a row, Jimmy Prevost of C.J. Prevost Insurance Company was named winner of the Rayne Acadian-Tribune’s 2020 annual contest.
In a two-way tie with Jarrod Gardiner of Gossen Funeral Home, Prevost pulled ahead in the final two weeks of football picks for the win,.
Prevost completed his picks with a 78-21 tally or 78% pick rate, while Gardiner finished at 76-23 posting a 76% rate.
In a close third place finish in a contest that could have finished in a number of ways was Dr. Chris Rumore of Acadia Animal Medical Clinic. He complete his picks with a 75-24 total or 75% pick rate.
Wayne Gautreaux of Sunbelt Motors completed his picks in fourth place with a 72-27 score and 72% pick rate.
Fifth place was held by Tyrone Charlot of O’Yah’s Restaurant. He finished his picks with a 70-29 score or 70% pick rate.
Josh LaGrange of Shelter-Corley Motors nabbed sixth place with a 67-32 score and 67% pick rate.
A two-way tie was named for seventh place including Mike Doucet of Don Shelter Chevrolet and Billy Dischler of Granddaddy’s Crawfish. They tallied a 66-33 score or 66% pick rate.
Finishing in ninth place was Guy Simon of People’s Credit Union with a 64-35 score or 64% pick rate.
Congratulations to the top prognosticators and thanks to everyone’s cooperation on another successful football season. Special thanks to the weekly picks submitted by our subscribers -- you are appreciated.