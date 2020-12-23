Rayne Rotarians sponsor parish-wide ‘Who Grew My Soup’ project’

RAYNE - The Rotary Club of Rayne recently completed another successful literacy project.

The project supports literacy, youth, and the sustainability of the environment, according to Cynthia Oliver, who chaired the project.

Who Grew My Soup shares the story of young Phin Quinn whose questions about the soup his Mom made him for lunch leads him on an adventure to visit the farmers who grew the vegetables in his soup.

Rotarians kicked off the initiative with the Acadia Parish Library at a recording of the book reading. The recording will be featured on the Acadia Parish Library Facebook page beginning Friday, Nov. 13, for access by young readers and their families.

Rotarians also donated two copies of the book to each of the seven library branches in the parish.

Trudy Ronkartz, Rayne Branch Librarian, accepted the donation on behalf of the other branches.

But the project did not end there.

Gathering at a “Backyard Activity Packet Party,” Rotarians assembled 150 packets that will be distributed through the library branches. Each packet contains the necessary supplies for youngsters to grow their own vegetable.

The packets may be picked up at the libraries.

“Imagine the fun young readers will have when they pick up their packet and find a cup, soil, seeds, a veggie color sheet and instructions,” said Oliver. “Soon they will be on their way to growing their own vegetables.

“The Who Grew My Soup project was a way for the Rotary Club of Rayne to give children an opportunity to bring ‘farm to table’ to their own homes.”