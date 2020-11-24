Rayne Holiday Market, ‘Shop Small Saturday’ this weekend

RAYNE - Forget Black Friday events -- the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne have joined forces again to host the second annual Rayne Holiday Market this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 28, better known as “Shop Small Saturday.”

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. customers can visit with participating vendors at the Rayne Depot (provided by the City of Rayne) where over 50 vendors will provide a special day of shopping and holiday fun.

The Marketplace will be filled with a variety of vendors offering those one-of-a-kind items while shoppers stroll around historic downtown Rayne to make their holiday purchases.

Vendors will be spread around the Depot Square selling their handmade and direct sells items during the event.

This year’s event will feature a train theme and will pay homage to the Rayne Depot Square and the history and significance the railroad has made in our area. In addition, train rides will be offered for the little ones by CandyLand Cottage.

Plenty of food and drinks will also be available including, gumbo, chili dogs, popcorn, hot cocoa, sweets, hamburgers, baked goods and more.

Vendors will provide the following items for purchase: ornaments, woodwork, essential oils, sweet treats, pillows, vinyl works, frog items, jewelry, cooking oils, pepper jelly, designer laundry detergent, make-up, epoxy tumblers, resin work, framed photography, personalized items, children and baby clothing, honey, arts and crafts, and much more.

Live music will be provided by Louisiana Kids, Inc., and a “Polar Express” storytime session will be sponsored by the Rotary Club.

A cakewalk will be enjoyed, along with cookie decorating, a coloring station, and more to come as details are finalized.

Prizes will also be drawn and The Rayne Chamber’s “Farm to Table” raffle drawing will take place for 300-400 lbs. of grass-feed beef. Tickets are still available from any Chamber Board Member, at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at 107 West Oak Street or at the Marketplace.

The Chamber also reminds everyone to shop local at Rayne’s many business establishments as area businesses will be participating in the event -- corresponding with “Shop Small Saturday.”

While shopping at local businesses, customers will receive a paper ornament to bring to the Depot Square for numerous drawings to be awarded every hour. One special prize is a $100 Chamber Cash certificate to be used at any Chamber member/business.

Only one ornament may be turned in per person per business. But remember, the more businesses visited and the more ornaments collected, the better chance of winning the $100 grand prize.