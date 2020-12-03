Rayne High FAFSA workshop for students, parents is Dec. 8

RAYNE - Save the date of Tuesday, Dec. 8, when students and parents can complete the FAFSA with an expert.

Join us at Rayne High School at 6 p.m. in the north gym.

FAFSA is required for all federal grants (free money), TOPS/TOPS TECH funding and Graduation. This is the first step in applying for college.

Louisiana requires all seniors to complete the FAFSA application or sign a FAFSA waiver.

Parents are to bring their 2018 tax returns and FSA ID to complete the form, along with all necessary information for parents and students.

For additional assistance, refer to FAFSA link on the Counselor’s Corner website https://sites.google.com/acadia.k12.la.us/rhscounselorscorner/home.

NOTE: Jostens will be available on site to place orders. This is the last chance to order graduation caps and gowns and class rings.

Please bring your own Chromebook to complete your FAFSA application. The school will not have any available for use.