Rayne Christmas Parade canceled

Rayne parade goers will not usher in the holiday season this year as the annual Christmas Parade will not be held as anticipated on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Due to the state remaining in a somewhat semi-Phase 3 of the Governor’s mandate, I’m sorry to say that our city will not enjoy our annual Christmas parade this year,” state Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

“I know it’s a disappointment, but for the safety of everyone, we just can’t take the chance of our citizens becoming sick and our community of becoming a hot-spot.

“We planned to have the parade until last -- that’s when cases began to explode all around Rayne. We now have cases on the rise, instead of the downward trend the area showed for the past few weeks.

“We only want the best for Rayne and our citizens. It’s not something we want to do, but it’s for the good of our community.”

But, all is not lost as the mayor noted they are working on a safe, COVID-friendly event.

“We will try to provide something special for the kids on a safe level,” Robichaux stated.

Details will be announced as plans are finalized.