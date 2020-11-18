Rayne Catholic Elementary honors ‘Students of the Month’

RAYNE - Rayne Catholic Elementary wanted to bring about a new change with the school’s Tiger of the Week activity.

The result -- “Students of the Month” honors.

The new change was planned to take place at the start of the new school year. But, COVID had other plans.

Changes and new guidelines due to COVID restrictions caused the school to postpone the start of the new program.

The first group of Student of the Month honorees, awarded for the month of October, was honored on Friday, Nov. 5, during the weekly school mass held at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Every grade level will recognize a student per month. These students will be chosen monthly by exhibiting and demonstrating that month’s core essential values. Each month, a value to focus on and live daily on campus and off campus will be focused on.

With each monthly value, lesson plans, color sheets, school signs, songs, videos and a family newsletter will focus on the value.

RCE will teach, review and remind students of the monthly core value with morning announcements, in class, and around school.

Every teacher will give an explanation on how the recipient showed and lived the current value during the month. The students will get rewarded with a certificate, a prize, and a special lunch with the principal.

In addition, Pre-K - 5th grade classes will still have their classroom Tigers of the Week, recognizing these students for weekly good behavior, listed on their weekly newsletters and giving them the special classroom jobs. These weekly students will not be recognized at mass.

The Tigers of the Month will be recognized at the end of the month at the weekly school mass.

RCE is hoping this change will make this process more meaningful and rewarding at the same time where it teaches students core values to live each and every day.

The monthly newsletter for families will also include ideas on how to infuse the monthly value at home.

Teachers and students alike began focusing on the core value of integrity for October. Integrity is choosing to be truthful in whatever you say or do.

October honorees include:

Pre-K - Annie Fogleman

Kindergarten - Abigail Milligan

1st garde - Viet Tran

2nd grade - Jude Gagliano

3rd grade - Levi Hanks

4th grade - Emilie Trahan

5th grade - Caroline Prevost

6th grade - Audrey Fuselier

7th grade - Luke Ronkartz

8th grade - Chloe Guidry

RCE is excited to move forward with this new change.