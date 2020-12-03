No injuries reported in Rayne accident

Rayne Police and the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department were busy on Wednesday, Nov. 25, during a single vehicle incident involving an occupied Chevrolet suburban. The vehicle drove over a curb in a nearby parking lot and ended up partly submerged in Coulee Duralde near the 1000 block of Highway 35 just north of Interstate 10. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)