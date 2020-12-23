New basketball court added to Gossen Memorial Park

RAYNE - The long-awaited Bounce Back” basketball court system, with regulation acrylic backboards has been completed at Gossen Memorial Park located on Lyman Street.

“This wonderful addition to the District 1 park will provide years of recreational benefits for the youth and basketball enthusiasts of our city,” stated Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

The City Council has approved a second basketball court in this year’s budget to be located next to the first one already installed. Each court system costs just under $35,000.

The new basketball court is located at the former location of tennis courts.

In addition to the two basketball courts, aluminum bleachers and a concrete spectator area covered with a pavilion is also planned.

The location of the former basketball courts will be the location of a parking area to serve the new Martin Luther King Center slated to be constructed in 2021.

Plans are complete for the new MLK Center, which will also be located on Lyman Street.

Design plans for the new 3,176 square foot state-of-the-art center are complete with advertisement for bids to begin soon.

Once a contractor is selected by early 2021, the city will hold a ground breaking ceremony and work will get underway quickly for this needed community center.