Japan stands firm on Olympics, denies report of cancellation

Japan stood firm on Friday on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation because of the global pandemic.

Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers have vowed to press ahead with the re-scheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.

A government spokesman said there was “no truth” to a report in the Times newspaper that the government had privately concluded the Games would have to be canceled because of the virus.

The Times, citing an unidentified senior member of the ruling coalition, said the government’s focus was now on securing the Games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” The Times quoted the source as saying. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

“We will clearly deny the report,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai told a news conference.

The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, said there had been no talk of canceling or delaying the Olympics and a protest should be lodged over the Times report.

The Games organizing committee also denied the report, saying in a statement its partners including the government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were “fully focused” on hosting the games as scheduled.

“It is very disappointing to see that the Times is developing such a tabloid-like story with an untrustworthy source,” a source from the organizing committee told Reuters.

“The national government is fully committed to delivering a safe and secure Games, and we are always encouraged by their dedications,” the source said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that he was determined to hold the Tokyo Olympics.

Suga said in parliament that he would work closely with Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee.

The U.S. committee wrote that they had not received any information suggesting the Games would not happen as planned.

“Any official communication on the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will come from the IOC, Tokyo Organizing Committee and the Japanese government. We have not received any information suggesting the Games will not happen as planned, and our focus remains on the health and preparedness of Team USA athletes ahead of the Games this summer,” the committee said in a statement released Friday.

Japan has been hit less severely by the pandemic than many other advanced economies, but a recent increase in cases has spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and major cities.

Japan has reported more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus and almost 5,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.