Depot awarded; volunteers, donors acknowledged

RAYNE - The Rayne Depot Square received the well-deserved honor of the monthly Civic Beautification Award by the Rayne Garden Club for the month of November.

Sprinkled with numerous pumpkins, real and painted, the Depot is also decorated with fall decor and backdrops, providing the perfect site for family pictures and autumn photos.

From wagons filled with pumpkins and flowers, to a giant eight-foot tall “turkey” of hay and wooden features, the Depot provides the perfect downtown attraction for the entire family to enjoy and to welcome the numerous visiting guests.

Through the talents of the Rayne Remembered Group of Facebook, Monique Domigue, administrator, would like to thank everyone who assisted with decorating and donating for the annual event, especially Cyndi and Tate Barousse, Bryan Borill of the Acadia Parish Police Jury, Champagne’s of Duson, Acadiana Family Practice Group and Acadiana Pediatrics, Jamie Conques, Lois Myers, Jackie Guidry, Chris Richard, Monique Romero Bush, Troy Leger, Ricky Quibodeaux, Ashleigh Quibodeaux, Adrienne Foret Menard, Faye Cook, Jimmy and Norellie Fontenot, Mary Broussard Reed, Janet Chaumont Gray, Tina Russell Stutes, Van and Vy Duong, April Cormier, Julie Gossen, Diane and Carroll Stelly, Chuck, CJ and Sandy Guidry, Kenny and Crystal Deville, Dan Landry, Ray and Kathy Lantier, Judy Svendsen, Haseya’s New Beginnings Rescue, DOC workers Brian Woods Jr., Johnny Blunt, Thomas Compton, and the many who just dropped off pumpkins.