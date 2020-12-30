Current ‘modified Phase 2’ to remain in effect until Jan. 13

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his modified Phase Two order, including Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate, to Jan. 13, 2021, as hospitalizations have exceeded the level reached during the second surge in July.

The governor also declared an emergency for the elections in February, March and April of next year, per a request from the Secretary of State.

“While we have seen minor improvements, no one should feel good about our current COVID situation in Louisiana. We have too many new cases, too many people in the hospital and, sadly, too many Louisianans continue to die of this illness,” Edwards said. “Just this week, we reported the highest number of deaths since July.

“Aggressive mitigation is recommended by Louisiana’s public health experts and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and it is absolutely critical that all of our people take every action they can to slow the spread of COVID.

“All Louisianans are at risk, but those who are 65 or older or who have health conditions that make it more likely that they will have severe COVID complications should be incredibly careful in the coming days and weeks and should avoid any indoor place other than their home where there is not universal masking.

Edwards’ extended order will be in place through Jan. 13, 2021.

Throughout the state of Louisiana, as is the case throughout the nation, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still on the rise as stated by the CBC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH reports 13,525 Covid-19 cases have been reported to the state over the past week, adding to the total of 304,485 as of press time.

In the past week, 37,356 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,315,433.

The current death count of the state is 7,397 as calculated from all 64 parishes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,689 patients were hospitalized across the state, a slight increase, with 218 of those patients on ventilators, also a slight increase.

Of the 86 new cases since the weekend, 195 Acadiana residents of Region 4 were hospitalized with 19 of them on ventilators.

Acadia Parish stands at 151 deaths with a spike of 17 during the past week. Of the confirmed cases, an increase of 112 during the past week has brought the parish’s total to 4,905 cases.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker, 9.5 million doses of vaccines have been distributed and 1.9 million have been administered.

The CDC says both totals include Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.CDC officials say the number of people who have received their first vaccine dose is likely higher, although the number of amounts distributed is higher than the number of those who’ve received a vaccine.

The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home is one of the first-long-term care facilities in the state to administer vaccinations to staff and residents.

Teams from CVS and Walgreens will make three visits to each facility to ensure all residents and staff members get the initial vaccines and then a subsequent booster about a month later.

It’s a part of a national effort to inoculate some 4 million residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The virus has infected 64 people at the Jeninngs War Veterans Home, and it has killed five.