Business After Hours honorees awarded by Rayne Chamber

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS HONOREES - Honored during the fourth quarter gathering of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours held Thursday, Dec. 10, at Kelly’s Landing, hosts, were Mouton’s Pharmacy - Business of the Quarter, and Rayne Volunteer Fire Department/Rayne Police Department - Volunteer Organizations of the Month. Taking part in the presentations were, left photo, Marietta Sikat, Chamber board member, and Nathan Mouton and Andrew Mouton of Mouton’s Pharmacy; Sikat with Fire Chief Allen “Noochie” Credeur of Rayne Volunteer Fire Department, who also serves as lieutenant of the Rayne Police Department. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)