Smoking Cessation Trust shares ‘quit tips’ for smokers

As 2020 comes to an end and many people begin to make their New Year’s resolutions, one resolution that consistently appears at the top of many lists is “quitting smoking”—a resolution the Smoking Cessation Trust wholeheartedly supports.

Louisiana’s smoking rate is currently 21.9 percent (down from 23.1 percent). The number of adult smokers in the U.S. has also declined to 14.0 percent (down from 17.1 percent), demonstrating that while Louisiana is making progress, it still has a long way to go in closing the smoking gap.

“The Smoking Cessation Trust, along with other dedicated cessation programs and providers across Louisiana, has helped contribute to a steady decline in smoking by providing ongoing education, free products and services, that are helping smokers quit their nicotine addiction,” said Mike Rogers, CEO, Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services.

“To date, the Trust has managed to help over 113,000 members on their journey to quitting.”

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in our country, killing more than 480,000 Americans, including 7,200 Louisianans annually. It also results in more than 41,000 deaths from secondhand smoke exposure, since smoking doesn’t just kill, it can also lead to long-term health issues which, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, is especially problematic.

Nicotine dependence, which is both physical and mental, is currently the most common form of chemical dependence in the United States.

While quitting is hard, there are immediate benefits for those of all ages who stop smoking, including return to heart rate and blood pressure normality, improved circulation, improved lung function, and improved smell and taste.

Long term benefits to non-smokers include reducing the chance of dying prematurely from smoking related diseases by 60 percent, a lower risk of stroke, and improvement in overall physical appearance.

As 2021 approaches, the Smoking Cessation Trust reminds Louisiana smokers to ring in the New Year tobacco-free by following these quit steps from the CDC:

Step 1: Set a Quit Date

Pick a date — like the start of the New Year — to quit smoking. Really think about your quit date. Avoid choosing a day where you know you will be busy, stressed, or tempted to smoke (for example, a night out with friends, days where you may smoke at work). This will give you enough time to prepare.

Step 2: Tell Family & Friends that You are Trying to Quit

Telling family, friends and coworkers about a quit attempt has been shown to increase a quitter’s chances of success. By sharing what kind of support a quitter is looking for – either encouragement or accountability – your loved ones can be involved in the process.

The more people a smoker has in their corner, the more likely they are to succeed. Have a spouse or friend who wants to quit too? Do it together!

Step 3: Plan for Challenges While Quitting

Stopping smoking is not just about dealing with nicotine cravings. Many smokers need to work through the habitual tendencies surrounding cigarette use. By going to a group workshop (in-person or via telehealth) run by a certified tobacco treatment specialist (“CTTS”), quitters can learn how to work through cravings and triggers like stress, boredom, and nervousness without reaching for a cigarette.

Many major hospitals and clinics across the state of Louisiana offer cessation counseling (for a full list, contact the Smoking Cessation Trust).

Step 4: Remove Cigarettes, e-Cigarettes and Other Forms of Tobacco from Your Home, Car and Work

You will be tempted to smoke during your quit. Stay strong; you can do it! Removing things that remind you of smoking will get you ready to quit. A few good ideas are:

• Throw away all your cigarettes (and e-cigarettes). Throw away your matches, lighters, and ashtrays. Remember the ashtray and lighter in your car.

• Don’t save one pack of cigarettes “just in case.” Keeping even one pack just makes it easier to start smoking again.

• Remove the smell of cigarettes from your life. Make things clean and fresh at work‚ in your car‚ and at home. Clean your drapes and clothes. Shampoo your car interior. You will be less tempted to light up if you don’t smell smoke.

• Have your dentist clean your teeth to get rid of smoking stains. Your teeth will look amazing. When you quit smoking, they will always look that way.

Step 5: Talk with Your Doctor about Nicotine Replacement Therapy or Pharmaceutical Help

Quitters should discuss cessation treatments with their doctor. The Trust provides access to all recommended cessation methods through provider partners across Louisiana; knowing an individual’s medical history, the doctor can suggest and prescribe pharmaceuticals or a nicotine replacement therapy that will work best for each smoker. Doctors can also talk about the benefits of quitting and what to expect.

For more information, to find a provider or to sign up for the Smoking Cessation Trust before the free program ends in 2022, visit www.smokefreela.org or call: 504-529-5665 or toll-free at 1-855-259-6346.