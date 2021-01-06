Smith named fellow of Food Systems Leadership Institute

An LSU AgCenter administrator has been named one of 25 fellows of the Food Systems Leadership Institute during a recognition ceremony in the virtual annual meeting of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

Tara Smith, director of the AgCenter Central Region, was recognized for her accomplishments in completing the FSLI executive leadership development program and for contributions she has made to the AgCenter as well as to higher education and food systems in general.

The leadership institute is a two-year program for experienced leaders in higher education, government and industry. The curriculum includes three executive-style residential sessions, individual coaching, mentoring and personal projects to enhance personal leadership ability, develop skills and knowledge for organizational change, and broaden perspectives on integrated food systems.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to participate in FSLI,” Smith said. “The experience embodies the land-grant college mission and allows participants to network and engage with academic leaders across the country.”

Smith said the program gave her an opportunity to learn more about the complexity of the U.S. food system and the role land-grant universities play in it.

“I remain in contact with many others from my cohort and I know the experiences will continue to be valuable throughout my career,” she said.