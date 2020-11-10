Shell to shut down plant in Convent

The Shell Refinery in Convent will begin shutting down later in November, the company has confirmed.

The plant employs nearly 700 workers and 400 contract workers, and opened in 1967 as a Texaco refinery.

Shell says the move is part of a larger plan to reduce the number of its refineries as it transitions to a “low-carbon future.”

Shell says it will help its employees find work at other Shell locations if possible.

“Employees will be supported in finding alternate positions within Shell,” the company said. “Employees who are not identified for open roles or choose to leave the company will be offered a severance.”

The company says any severance will be subject to bargaining for those employees who are part of the union.

Shell plans to consolidate its assets into six energy and chemical parks, which includes the Norco site near New Orleans, The Advocate newspaper reported.