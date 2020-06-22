Saharan Dust expected to reach Gulf, impact hurricane formation

An outbreak of dust from the Sahara Desert was expected to spread to the Caribbean by this weekend, and it might reach the Gulf of Mexico and parts of the United States next week.

Known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), this dry dust plume commonly forms from late spring through early fall and moves into the tropical Atlantic Ocean every three to five days, according to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division (HRD).

Saharan dust tracks as far west as the Caribbean Sea, Florida and the Gulf of Mexico each year — a 5,000-mile-long journey. The dust particles can contribute to hazy skies at times during the summer in the Caribbean Islands, South Florida, the Florida Keys and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The dust can also cause toxic algal blooms in the Gulf of Mexico, according to NASA.

The HRD says the Saharan Air Layer is typically located between 5,000 and 20,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. It is transported westward by bursts of strong winds and tropical waves located in the central and western Atlantic Ocean at altitudes between 6,500 and 14,500 feet.

By this weekend, a more concentrated area of dust was expected to spread toward the Caribbean.

A massive dust storm that’s been moving west from central Africa is creating a pocket of dry air.

That dry air is slowing down tropical activity as it passes through the Atlantic Ocean, and it could last for the next couple of weeks.

The National Weather Service in Houston mentioned that their area could see red skies at sunrise and sunset next week because of the dust. This could also happen on other parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.