Dr. Steve Horton, executive director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Art, was recently presented with the Louisiana Council for Exceptional Children Leadership Professional of the Year award. At the presentation are, from left, Ashlie Abercrombie Allardyce, president, Louisiana CEC; Dr. Horton; Bambi Polotzola, executive director of Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs; and Dr. Gerlinde Beckers, LaCEC awards chair