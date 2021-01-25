Louisiana lawmakers disapprove Biden’s halting Keystone pipeline

Just hours into his new role as the 46th president of the United States, President Joe Biden wasted no time getting to work.

He signed off on executive orders including revoking the permit designated by former President Donald Trump to continue building the Canadian Keystone Pipeline.

“I’m going to combat climate change in a way that we haven’t done so far,” said Biden.

However, Louisiana lawmakers do not agree with the president’s decision.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Clay Higgins were very vocal about their disagreement with the president.

Cassidy referred to Biden’s decision as “killing a project in which thousands are employed” and Higgins said Biden’s decision will “further injure the economy.”

Mike Moncla, interim director of the Louisiana oil and gas industry says the Keystone Pipeline does not bring harm to the Louisiana oil and gas industry.

“It doesn’t affect Louisiana because it’s not where we are geographically, but it could help us on the price of oils,” he said.

Moncla said although it doesn’t harm Louisiana’s gas and oil industry, canceling the pipeline will cause thousands of workers to lose their jobs.