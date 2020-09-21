Judge Perry on new SCOLA Technology Commission

The Louisiana Supreme Court has announced the creation of the Louisiana Supreme Court Technology Commission.

A judge, who was raised in Kaplan, sits on the commission.

Kaplan resident Judge Jonathan Perry , along with Judge Susan Chehardy, represent the Louisiana Appeals Courts, on the technology commission.

“I am truly honored to be appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to serve on the technology commission, specifically representing the Appellate Courts,” said Judge Perry.” I will work hard to do my part.”

The Commission, which will be a standing commission of the Court, will consist of judges from throughout the state from various levels of the judiciary who will be charged with identifying technology needs, establishing goals for implementation, devising best practices, and suggesting necessary rule changes and steps towards implementation of articulated technology goals for the judiciary.

“In today’s environment of rapidly advancing technology, creating this Commission of legal minds committed to addressing how to best ensure the judiciary’s application and utilization of technological innovations will position us to better serve our citizens and to further advance Louisiana’s judiciary,” said Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

24th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Schlegel will Chair the Commission, which will make recommendations to the Louisiana Supreme Court related to technology. Judge Schlegel was recently named the recipient of the American Legal Technology Award, earned by a court or judicial officer for displaying outstanding use of technology that achieves a significant benefit to the public.

Judge Schlegel was elected to the 24th Judicial District Court for the Parish of Jefferson, Division D, in May 2013, and was later appointed to the Court’s Management Committee.

He currently serves as the Chairperson of the Specialty Treatment Court Committee for the 24th JDC; has been appointed to serve on the Council of Specialty Court Judges of the Louisiana Supreme Court; the Executive Board of the Louisiana District Judges Association (LDJA); as Chair of the LDJA/Department of Corrections Liaison Committee; as Chair of the LDJA Technology Committee; and as a member of the Louisiana State Law Institute’s Criminal Code & Code of Criminal Procedure Committee.

Initial members who will serve a term of two (2) years from the date of this order are:

• Louisiana Supreme Court: Justice John Weimer; Justice Will Crain

• Louisiana Appeal Courts: Judge Susan Chehardy; Judge Jonathan Perry

• Louisiana District Courts: Judge Brady O’Callaghan; Judge Scott Schlegel

(Chairman); Judge Laurie Brister; Judge Marcus Hunter; Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott;

Judge John LeBlanc; Judge Clayton Davis

• Louisiana Juvenile Courts: Judge Blair Edwards

• Louisiana Family Courts: Judge Hunter Greene

• Louisiana City Courts: Judge Bryan Haggerty; Judge Kelli Temple

For more information visit lasc.org or contact Louisiana Supreme Court Public Information Specialist/Coordinator Trina S. Vincent at tvincent@lasc.org(link sends e-mail) or (504) 310-2590.